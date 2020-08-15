Niu Technologies (NIU) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Monday, August 17th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.07 per share for the quarter. Niu Technologies has set its Q2 2020

Pre-Market guidance at EPS.Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.03). Niu Technologies had a return on equity of 20.72% and a net margin of 7.79%. The firm had revenue of $32.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.71 million. On average, analysts expect Niu Technologies to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Niu Technologies alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ NIU opened at $20.82 on Friday. Niu Technologies has a 52 week low of $6.08 and a 52 week high of $25.88. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.80. The company has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.26.

Several brokerages have commented on NIU. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Niu Technologies from $11.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Niu Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 1st. TheStreet upgraded Niu Technologies from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. BidaskClub downgraded Niu Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Niu Technologies in a report on Friday, July 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.50.

Niu Technologies Company Profile

Niu Technologies designs, manufactures, and sells smart e-scooters in the People's Republic of China. It offers N, M, and U series e-scooters with various models or specifications under the NIU brand name. The company sells and services its products through city partner system, as well as through own online store and third-party e-commerce platforms.

Featured Story: What are gap-down stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Niu Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Niu Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.