NN (NASDAQ:NNBR) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

NN (NASDAQ:NNBR) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “NN, Inc. is an independent manufacturer and supplier of high quality, precision steel balls and rollers to both domestic and international anti-friction bearing manufacturers. Precision steel balls and rollers are critical moving parts of anti-friction bearings used in a wide variety of automotive, industrial and other applications. NN also manufacturers a full line of precision injection molded components serving the bearing, automotive, instrumentation, fiber optic and consumer hardware markets. (PRESS RELEASE) “

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on NNBR. BidaskClub raised NN from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine raised NN from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 30th.

Shares of NN stock opened at $6.65 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.25, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The company has a market capitalization of $294.19 million, a P/E ratio of -0.95 and a beta of 3.38. NN has a 1-year low of $1.35 and a 1-year high of $10.15.

NN (NASDAQ:NNBR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $150.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.48 million. NN had a positive return on equity of 4.75% and a negative net margin of 37.97%. On average, research analysts expect that NN will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NNBR. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in shares of NN by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 12,637 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 1,950 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of NN by 61.8% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 53,360 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $494,000 after buying an additional 20,378 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of NN by 414.3% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 162,814 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,506,000 after buying an additional 131,159 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of NN in the 4th quarter worth $252,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of NN by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 572,147 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,292,000 after buying an additional 14,697 shares in the last quarter. 82.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NN Company Profile

NN, Inc, a diversified industrial company, designs and manufactures high-precision components and assemblies in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, Mexico, South America, and internationally. It operates through Autocam Precision Components Group and Precision Engineered Products Group segments.

