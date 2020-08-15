Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) Upgraded to Buy by BidaskClub

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) was upgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on shares of Nordson from $160.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Nordson in a research note on Friday, April 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Nordson from $200.00 to $231.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Nordson in a research note on Friday, June 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Nordson from $171.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $185.57.

Nordson stock opened at $206.67 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $191.52 and a 200-day moving average of $168.47. Nordson has a one year low of $96.46 and a one year high of $208.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 3.17 and a quick ratio of 2.31. The company has a market cap of $11.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.21.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 20th. The industrial products company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.32. Nordson had a net margin of 15.70% and a return on equity of 21.32%. The company had revenue of $529.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $496.38 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.54 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Nordson will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Nordson news, CFO Gregory A. Thaxton sold 17,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.51, for a total value of $3,431,572.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,786,508.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mary G. Puma sold 1,036 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.09, for a total transaction of $185,537.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 42,846 shares of company stock worth $8,100,357. Insiders own 2.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NDSN. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its holdings in Nordson by 110.6% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 198 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in Nordson in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Group One Trading L.P. raised its holdings in Nordson by 2,000.0% in the 1st quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Nordson by 57.0% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 394 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC raised its holdings in Nordson by 343.6% in the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 417 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the period. 69.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Nordson

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. Its Adhesive Dispensing Systems segment provides dispensing, coating, and laminating systems for adhesives, lotions, liquids, and fibers to disposable products and roll goods; automated adhesive dispensing systems used in packaged goods industries; components and systems used in the thermoplastic melt stream; and product assembly systems for use in paper and paperboard converting applications, and manufacturing roll goods, as well as for the assembly of plastic, metal, and wood products.

