NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) Shares Sold by Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lessened its holdings in shares of NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) by 6.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 84,534 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,413 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in NortonLifeLock were worth $1,676,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new position in NortonLifeLock during the second quarter worth $26,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in NortonLifeLock by 78.1% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 2,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 939 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in NortonLifeLock by 442.8% during the first quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,771 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in NortonLifeLock by 86.3% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,068 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in NortonLifeLock by 78.4% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,195 shares during the period. 89.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on NLOK. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of NortonLifeLock in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Citigroup boosted their target price on NortonLifeLock from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. UBS Group boosted their target price on NortonLifeLock from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on NortonLifeLock from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on NortonLifeLock from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.64.

In related news, CAO Matthew Charles Brown sold 31,598 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.63, for a total value of $715,062.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 83,077 shares in the company, valued at $1,880,032.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Samir Kapuria sold 45,162 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.61, for a total value of $930,788.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 291,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,007,423.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,976,955 shares of company stock valued at $230,222,941 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NLOK opened at $22.92 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 353.80. NortonLifeLock Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.12 and a 52-week high of $28.70. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.38. The company has a market capitalization of $13.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.71, a P/E/G ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.90.

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.09. NortonLifeLock had a return on equity of 14.92% and a net margin of 162.14%. The business had revenue of $614.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $600.05 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that NortonLifeLock Inc. will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 24th will be given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 21st. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. NortonLifeLock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

NortonLifeLock Company Profile

NortonLifeLock Inc provides cyber security products, services, and solutions worldwide. The company offers Norton security solutions as a subscription service providing protection for devices against malware, viruses, adware, and ransomware on various platforms; and LifeLock identity theft protection solution that provides identity monitoring, alerts, and restoration to its customers.

