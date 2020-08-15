NovaGold Resources Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NG) Position Trimmed by Bessemer Group Inc.

Bessemer Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of NovaGold Resources Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NG) (TSE:NG) by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 412,800 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 86,300 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in NovaGold Resources were worth $3,790,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of NovaGold Resources by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 480,500 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $3,481,000 after buying an additional 11,600 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of NovaGold Resources by 33.4% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 148,695 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after buying an additional 37,227 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of NovaGold Resources by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,822,843 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $13,452,000 after buying an additional 334,062 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NovaGold Resources in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of NovaGold Resources by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 257,091 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,897,000 after buying an additional 31,548 shares in the last quarter.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut NovaGold Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 3rd.

Shares of NovaGold Resources stock opened at $8.59 on Friday. NovaGold Resources Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.65 and a 12-month high of $12.85.

NovaGold Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:NG) (TSE:NG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 24th. The mining company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02).

NovaGold Resources Company Profile

NovaGold Resources Inc primarily explores for and develops gold mineral properties in Canada and the United States. Its principal asset is the Donlin Gold property covering an area of 71,420 acres located in the Kuskokwim region of southwestern Alaska. The company was formerly known as NovaCan Mining Resources (1985) Limited and changed its name to NovaGold Resources Inc in March 1987.

