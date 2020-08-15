Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Nuance provides voice recognition and natural language understanding solutions. They work with companies around the world, from banks and hospitals to airlines, telecommunications carriers, and automotive manufacturers and suppliers, who use their solutions and technologies to create better experiences for their customers and their users by enhancing the users’ interaction and increasing productivity and customer satisfaction. They offer their customers high accuracy in automated speech recognition, natural language understanding capabilities, dialog and information management, biometric speaker authentication, text-to-speech, optical character recognition capabilities, and domain knowledge, along with professional services and implementation support. In addition, our solutions increasingly utilize our innovations in artificial intelligence, including cognitive sciences and machine learning to create smarter, more natural experiences with technology. “

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on NUAN. Barclays increased their price objective on Nuance Communications from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Wedbush raised their price target on Nuance Communications from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of Nuance Communications in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Nuance Communications from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Nuance Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.29.

Shares of Nuance Communications stock opened at $29.10 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $26.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.80. The company has a market cap of $8.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.91, a P/E/G ratio of 13.10 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. Nuance Communications has a 1 year low of $13.51 and a 1 year high of $30.07.

Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The software maker reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $338.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $317.40 million. Nuance Communications had a return on equity of 11.56% and a net margin of 10.02%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Nuance Communications will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Daniel David Tempesta sold 2,833 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total transaction of $72,241.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 519,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,254,135. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Thomas L. Beaudoin sold 7,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.89, for a total value of $173,964.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 202,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,637,491.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 15,990 shares of company stock worth $362,903. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Nuance Communications by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 27,360 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $693,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in Nuance Communications by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 14,043 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 641 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Nuance Communications by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 22,638 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $380,000 after buying an additional 669 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Nuance Communications by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 40,358 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $683,000 after buying an additional 766 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in Nuance Communications by 42.1% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,692 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 797 shares during the last quarter. 91.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Nuance Communications

Nuance Communications (NASDAQ: NUAN) is the pioneer and leader in conversational AI innovations that bring intelligence to everyday work and life. The company delivers solutions that understand, analyze, and respond to people – amplifying human intelligence to increase productivity and security. With decades of domain and AI expertise, Nuance works with thousands of organizations globally across healthcare, financial services, telecommunications, government, and retail – to create stronger relationships and better experiences for their customers and workforce.

