Oaktree Specialty Lending Corp Expected to Earn FY2020 Earnings of $0.45 Per Share (NASDAQ:OCSL)

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corp (NASDAQ:OCSL) – Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, August 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Joseph now forecasts that the credit services provider will post earnings of $0.45 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.43. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Oaktree Specialty Lending’s Q1 2021 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.13 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.13 EPS and Q3 2022 earnings at $0.14 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on Oaktree Specialty Lending from $4.50 to $4.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. TheStreet lowered Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. BidaskClub upgraded Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Oaktree Specialty Lending has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.29.

Shares of NASDAQ OCSL opened at $5.03 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $731.58 million, a P/E ratio of -6.06 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.42. Oaktree Specialty Lending has a one year low of $2.33 and a one year high of $5.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.22 and a quick ratio of 0.22.

Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The credit services provider reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.01. Oaktree Specialty Lending had a positive return on equity of 7.13% and a negative net margin of 86.32%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OCSL. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its holdings in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 18.3% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,033,506 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,349,000 after purchasing an additional 160,236 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its holdings in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 7.5% during the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 410,021 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,328,000 after purchasing an additional 28,631 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 122.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,278,747 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,143,000 after purchasing an additional 704,641 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending during the first quarter valued at approximately $300,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 5.6% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 852,277 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,810,000 after purchasing an additional 44,918 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.96% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Armen Panossian purchased 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.55 per share, with a total value of $34,125.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at $113,750. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.105 per share. This is an increase from Oaktree Specialty Lending’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.35%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. Oaktree Specialty Lending’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.17%.

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in middle market, bridge financing, first and second lien debt financing, mezzanine debt, senior and junior secured debt, expansions, sponsor-led acquisitions, and management buyouts in small and mid-sized companies.

