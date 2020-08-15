Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) Shares Sold by Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) by 10.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,107 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 5,703 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $880,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Bank & Trust Co grew its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 166.2% in the first quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co now owns 2,212 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,381 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Occidental Petroleum in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Royal Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Occidental Petroleum in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Occidental Petroleum during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Occidental Petroleum during the first quarter worth $31,000. 76.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. raised Occidental Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Standpoint Research raised shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. SunTrust Banks upgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, June 19th. MKM Partners cut their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Occidental Petroleum has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.36.

In other news, SVP Oscar K. Brown sold 52,066 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.42, for a total value of $1,011,121.72. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 46,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $909,613.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Oscar K. Brown sold 11,839 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.97, for a total transaction of $283,780.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 46,839 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,122,730.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

OXY stock opened at $14.64 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $13.62 billion, a PE ratio of -3.46 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $16.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.59. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 12-month low of $9.00 and a 12-month high of $48.85.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The oil and gas producer reported ($1.76) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.68) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.85 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a negative net margin of 13.85% and a positive return on equity of 1.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 33.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post -3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

