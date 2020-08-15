Opko Health (NASDAQ:OPK) Cut to Buy at BidaskClub

Opko Health (NASDAQ:OPK) was downgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded Opko Health from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. ValuEngine downgraded Opko Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Opko Health from $6.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Opko Health in a research report on Friday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.63.

Get Opko Health alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:OPK opened at $4.80 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Opko Health has a 52-week low of $1.12 and a 52-week high of $6.47. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.57. The company has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.55, a P/E/G ratio of 14.07 and a beta of 2.46.

Opko Health (NASDAQ:OPK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The biotechnology company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.12. Opko Health had a negative return on equity of 7.96% and a negative net margin of 20.69%. The business had revenue of $301.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $234.57 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Opko Health will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Phillip Md Et Al Frost purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.23 per share, for a total transaction of $223,000.00. Insiders have acquired 450,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,015,000 over the last 90 days. 40.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OPK. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Opko Health in the first quarter valued at about $67,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Opko Health by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,885,976 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,773,000 after buying an additional 65,597 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Opko Health by 66.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 523,143 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $768,000 after buying an additional 209,543 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Opko Health by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 517,625 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $761,000 after buying an additional 11,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Opko Health by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,973,669 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,781,000 after buying an additional 746,610 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.49% of the company’s stock.

Opko Health Company Profile

OPKO Health, Inc, a healthcare company, engages in the diagnostics and pharmaceuticals business in the United States, Ireland, Chile, Spain, Israel, Mexico, and internationally. The company's Diagnostics segment operates BioReference Laboratories, a clinical laboratory that offers laboratory testing services.

Further Reading: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?

Receive News & Ratings for Opko Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Opko Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.