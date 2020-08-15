Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Purchased by Bessemer Group Inc.

Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 78.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 125,673 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 55,346 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $6,946,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORCL. Tarbox Family Office Inc. grew its holdings in Oracle by 13.8% during the second quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 1,609 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC grew its holdings in Oracle by 1.1% during the first quarter. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC now owns 17,437 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $843,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the period. Regent Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Oracle by 0.8% during the first quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC now owns 26,493 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,280,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC boosted its position in Oracle by 2.5% during the first quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 8,350 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Landmark Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Oracle by 2.0% during the first quarter. Landmark Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,193 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $550,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. BNP Paribas downgraded Oracle from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Oracle from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus downgraded Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Oracle from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.34.

In other news, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 400,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.08, for a total value of $21,632,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 400,000 shares in the company, valued at $21,632,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Lawrence Joseph Ellison sold 1,400,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.48, for a total value of $76,272,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 1,140,132,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,114,410,591.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 6,300,000 shares of company stock valued at $344,646,000. Insiders own 36.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ORCL opened at $54.20 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $168.27 billion, a PE ratio of 17.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.44, a current ratio of 3.03 and a quick ratio of 3.03. The business has a 50-day moving average of $55.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.90. Oracle Co. has a 12 month low of $39.71 and a 12 month high of $57.84.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 16th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $10.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.72 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 72.76% and a net margin of 25.94%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.16 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th were paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 14th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.75%.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

