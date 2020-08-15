Orrstown Financial Services (NASDAQ:ORRF) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Orrstown Financial Services (NASDAQ:ORRF) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. is a financial holding company. The Company’s primary activity consists of owning and supervising its subsidiary, Orrstown Bank, that is engaged in providing banking and bank related services. The Bank provides these services in south central Pennsylvania, principally Franklin, Perry and Cumberland Counties in Pennsylvania and in Washington County, Maryland. The Company’s subsidiary is The First National Bank of Newport. The day-to-day management of the Bank is conducted by the subsidiary’s officers. “

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of Orrstown Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd.

ORRF stock opened at $15.11 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Orrstown Financial Services has a twelve month low of $11.40 and a twelve month high of $23.48. The company’s 50 day moving average is $13.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.04. The stock has a market cap of $168.22 million, a P/E ratio of 7.41 and a beta of 0.86.

Orrstown Financial Services (NASDAQ:ORRF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.26. Orrstown Financial Services had a net margin of 17.66% and a return on equity of 9.72%. The company had revenue of $27.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.59 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Orrstown Financial Services will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Orrstown Financial Services by 285.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,061 shares of the bank’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 8,189 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Orrstown Financial Services during the second quarter worth approximately $150,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Orrstown Financial Services by 8.4% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 17,751 shares of the bank’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 1,378 shares during the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P grew its position in shares of Orrstown Financial Services by 15.1% during the second quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 30,342 shares of the bank’s stock worth $448,000 after acquiring an additional 3,974 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Orrstown Financial Services by 36.8% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 22,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 5,919 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.98% of the company’s stock.

Orrstown Financial Services Company Profile

Orrstown Financial Services, Inc operates as the holding company for Orrstown Bank that provides commercial banking and trust services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including checking, savings, time, demand, and money market deposits. It also offers commercial loans, such as commercial real estate, equipment, working capital, and other commercial purpose loans; consumer loans comprising home equity and other consumer loans, as well as home equity lines of credit; residential mortgage loans; agribusiness loans; acquisition and development loans; municipal loans; and installment and other loans.

