Orthopediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

Orthopediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS) was upgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Orthopediatrics from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Orthopediatrics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of Orthopediatrics from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Orthopediatrics from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, JMP Securities cut their price target on shares of Orthopediatrics from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.29.

KIDS stock opened at $51.99 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of -37.67 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 5.14, a current ratio of 8.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Orthopediatrics has a twelve month low of $28.65 and a twelve month high of $54.76. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.44.

In related news, Director Stephen F. Burns sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.58, for a total value of $232,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 42,547 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,981,839.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark C. Throdahl sold 13,389 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.88, for a total transaction of $574,120.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,707 shares of company stock valued at $1,327,734 in the last quarter. 33.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in Orthopediatrics by 2,380.5% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 976 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in Orthopediatrics by 31.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Orthopediatrics by 133.4% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,743 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Orthopediatrics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $136,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Orthopediatrics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $139,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.48% of the company’s stock.

OrthoPediatrics Corp., a medical device company, designs, develops, and markets anatomically appropriate implants and devices for the treatment of children with orthopedic conditions in the United States and internationally. The company's products comprise PediLoc, PediPlates, cannulated screws, PediFlex nail, PediNail products, PediLoc tibia products, anterior cruciate ligament reconstruction systems, locking cannulated blades, locking proximal femurs, RESPONSE Spine systems, Bandloc, and Pediguard.

