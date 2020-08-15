Oxford Financial Group Ltd. Decreases Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Oxford Financial Group Ltd. cut its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 2.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,597 shares of the company’s stock after selling 189 shares during the quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $1,068,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 38,965,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,100,421,000 after purchasing an additional 572,077 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 30,556,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,006,895,000 after purchasing an additional 2,968,879 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 29,526,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,871,753,000 after purchasing an additional 2,118,870 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 182.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 21,195,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,779,435,000 after purchasing an additional 13,703,905 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,801,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,727,694,000 after purchasing an additional 54,563 shares in the last quarter. 68.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $157.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Monday, July 20th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Independent Research upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $161.00 to $164.00 in a report on Monday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Johnson & Johnson has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.38.

Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $148.24 on Friday. Johnson & Johnson has a fifty-two week low of $109.16 and a fifty-two week high of $157.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $145.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $144.12. The company has a market capitalization of $390.29 billion, a PE ratio of 21.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.69.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.17. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 22.69% and a return on equity of 35.21%. The firm had revenue of $18.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 25th will be issued a $1.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 24th. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.54%.

In other Johnson & Johnson news, EVP Ashley Mcevoy sold 29,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.47, for a total value of $4,276,630.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,682 shares in the company, valued at $3,197,444.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

Featured Article: Beta

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.