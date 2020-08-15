Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) Shares Bought by Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its position in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 326.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,775 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,185 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Paychex were worth $513,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First National Bank of Omaha increased its stake in shares of Paychex by 0.7% during the second quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 54,085 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,097,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the period. TCF National Bank increased its stake in shares of Paychex by 17.6% during the second quarter. TCF National Bank now owns 8,333 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $685,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Paychex by 23.0% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 412,063 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,155,000 after acquiring an additional 77,075 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of Paychex by 2.4% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 45,129 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,419,000 after acquiring an additional 1,040 shares during the period. Finally, Delta Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paychex during the second quarter worth about $227,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.58% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Mark Anthony Bottini sold 10,942 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.30, for a total transaction of $802,048.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 76,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,600,413.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Martin Mucci sold 106,422 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.05, for a total transaction of $7,774,127.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 419,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,622,340.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 616,149 shares of company stock valued at $45,164,779 in the last ninety days. 11.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of PAYX opened at $74.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. The company has a market capitalization of $26.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.44, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.10. Paychex, Inc. has a 1 year low of $47.87 and a 1 year high of $90.54.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 7th. The business services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $915.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $910.68 million. Paychex had a net margin of 27.18% and a return on equity of 40.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Paychex, Inc. will post 2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 27th. Investors of record on Monday, August 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 31st. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.67%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on PAYX shares. BidaskClub lowered shares of Paychex from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Paychex from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Paychex from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Paychex in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. They set a “sell” rating and a $64.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Paychex from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.50.

Paychex, Inc provides payroll, human resource (HR), retirement, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

