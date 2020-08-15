Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) Shares Bought by Bessemer Group Inc.

Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) by 94,564.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,599 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,554 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. owned about 0.05% of Pegasystems worth $4,310,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new stake in Pegasystems in the 1st quarter valued at about $290,000. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new position in Pegasystems in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Pegasystems by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,508 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,600,000 after purchasing an additional 1,026 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Pegasystems by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 6,015 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pegasystems by 88.0% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 6,999 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $499,000 after acquiring an additional 3,276 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 48.30% of the company’s stock.

PEGA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Pegasystems from $96.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Pegasystems in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $112.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Pegasystems from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Pegasystems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pegasystems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Pegasystems currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.50.

Shares of NASDAQ PEGA opened at $116.03 on Friday. Pegasystems Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.01 and a fifty-two week high of $118.72. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $105.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $90.32. The company has a quick ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market cap of $9.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -122.14 and a beta of 1.29.

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The technology company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $227.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $225.77 million. Pegasystems had a negative return on equity of 16.83% and a negative net margin of 7.66%. Pegasystems’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.30) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pegasystems Inc. will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Efstathios A. Kouninis sold 441 shares of Pegasystems stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total transaction of $52,038.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $179,360. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Efstathios A. Kouninis sold 809 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.03, for a total value of $93,059.27. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $174,845.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 27,807 shares of company stock worth $3,035,494. Company insiders own 51.89% of the company’s stock.

Pegasystems Inc develops, markets, licenses, and supports enterprise software applications in the United States, India, and internationally. It provides Pega Platform, an application development product for clients; and Pega Infinity, a software platform that unifies customer engagement and digital process automation.

