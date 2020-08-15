Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Position Reduced by WINTON GROUP Ltd

WINTON GROUP Ltd cut its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) by 82.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,717 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after selling 150,254 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $3,196,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 6.0% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,007 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $196,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 0.5% during the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 26,718 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $2,536,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 17.6% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,024 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 8.6% during the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,495 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 0.5% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 40,284 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $4,129,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 89.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Pioneer Natural Resources alerts:

PXD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $98.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $93.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $122.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Scotiabank upgraded Pioneer Natural Resources from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $100.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Pioneer Natural Resources in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.68.

NYSE:PXD opened at $110.73 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $98.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $97.79. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 52 week low of $48.62 and a 52 week high of $159.01. The company has a market capitalization of $18.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.94, a P/E/G ratio of 8.44 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.75.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The oil and gas development company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.03. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 7.20% and a net margin of 5.26%. The firm had revenue of $859.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 55.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Pioneer Natural Resources news, VP Craig A. Kuiper sold 4,362 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.09, for a total transaction of $493,298.58. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 13,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,539,607.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Chris J. Cheatwood sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.66, for a total value of $809,620.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,616,106.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,090 shares of company stock valued at $1,822,121 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Pioneer Natural Resources Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations primarily in the Permian Basin in West Texas, the Eagle Ford Shale play in South Texas, the Raton field in southeast Colorado, and the West Panhandle field in the Texas Panhandle.

Read More: Growth and Income Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PXD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD).

Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.