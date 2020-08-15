Piper Sandler Equities Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Level One Bancorp (NASDAQ:LEVL)

Level One Bancorp (NASDAQ:LEVL) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler dropped their Q3 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Level One Bancorp in a research report issued on Tuesday, August 11th. Piper Sandler analyst N. Race now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.90 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.96. Piper Sandler has a “Neutral” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Level One Bancorp’s Q1 2021 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.42 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.53 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Level One Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Level One Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday.

Level One Bancorp stock opened at $16.48 on Thursday. Level One Bancorp has a 1 year low of $13.44 and a 1 year high of $26.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $16.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.95. The company has a market cap of $126.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.08 and a beta of 0.84.

Level One Bancorp (NASDAQ:LEVL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.10). Level One Bancorp had a net margin of 16.50% and a return on equity of 10.31%. The company had revenue of $24.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.00 million.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Level One Bancorp by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 60,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,524,000 after buying an additional 2,006 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Level One Bancorp by 24.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 1,737 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Level One Bancorp by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 83,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,501,000 after acquiring an additional 3,925 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Level One Bancorp by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 280,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,056,000 after acquiring an additional 3,092 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Level One Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth $89,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.36% of the company’s stock.

Level One Bancorp Company Profile

Level One Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Level One Bank that provides business and consumer financial services in Michigan. It offers a range of deposit services, including checking accounts, NOW accounts, savings, other time deposits, certificates of deposit, and specialty deposit accounts.

