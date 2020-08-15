Piper Sandler Weighs in on Cara Therapeutics Inc’s FY2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:CARA)

Cara Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CARA) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler lifted their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of Cara Therapeutics in a report issued on Monday, August 10th. Piper Sandler analyst D. Amsellem now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of $4.82 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $4.80.

Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by $0.14. Cara Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 61.95% and a negative net margin of 480.55%.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on Cara Therapeutics from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Cara Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Cara Therapeutics in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on Cara Therapeutics from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Cara Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Cara Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.40.

Shares of CARA opened at $16.29 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $805.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.49 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 4.07 and a current ratio of 4.07. Cara Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $8.88 and a 52-week high of $26.67.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CARA. Carmignac Gestion increased its position in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 96.7% during the 1st quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 1,787,062 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $23,607,000 after purchasing an additional 878,492 shares during the last quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cara Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $7,831,000. ETF Managers Group LLC increased its position in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 879,858 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,623,000 after purchasing an additional 129,178 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 52.3% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 323,159 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,526,000 after purchasing an additional 110,935 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Cara Therapeutics by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,005,524 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $17,195,000 after acquiring an additional 101,227 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.79% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Joana Goncalves sold 10,627 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.05, for a total transaction of $159,936.35. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 46,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $692,300. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Derek T. Chalmers sold 4,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.01, for a total value of $68,843.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 970,721 shares in the company, valued at $15,541,243.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 23,198 shares of company stock worth $366,665. Insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Cara Therapeutics Company Profile

Cara Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing chemical entities with a primary focus on pruritus and pain by selectively targeting kappa opioid receptors in the United States. The company is developing product candidates that target the body's peripheral nervous system and immune cells.

