PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC) Holdings Decreased by Bessemer Group Inc.

Bessemer Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC) by 78.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,088 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 135,395 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in PNC Financial Services Group were worth $3,902,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 5.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,204,468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,263,932,000 after buying an additional 627,213 shares during the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 128.3% during the first quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 1,076,527 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $103,045,000 after buying an additional 605,005 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 33.9% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,300,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $217,685,000 after buying an additional 582,845 shares during the last quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 29.4% during the first quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 1,788,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $171,205,000 after buying an additional 406,045 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 106.3% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 777,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $74,456,000 after buying an additional 400,783 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PNC opened at $111.75 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $104.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $112.84. PNC Financial Services Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $79.41 and a fifty-two week high of $161.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported ($1.90) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($2.78). PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 35.52% and a return on equity of 5.78%. The company had revenue of $4.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.88 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that PNC Financial Services Group Inc will post 3.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 17th were issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 16th. PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is presently 40.39%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on PNC shares. Compass Point upped their price target on PNC Financial Services Group from $104.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on PNC Financial Services Group from $121.00 to $148.00 in a report on Friday, June 5th. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of PNC Financial Services Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. UBS Group lowered PNC Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $88.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on PNC Financial Services Group from $98.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $124.21.

About PNC Financial Services Group

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online banking and mobile channels.

