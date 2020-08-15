Prudential Financial Inc (NYSE:PRU) Shares Purchased by Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial Inc (NYSE:PRU) by 1,115.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,761 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,793 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $716,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Prudential Financial by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,174,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC boosted its stake in Prudential Financial by 46.0% during the 1st quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 524 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Point View Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Prudential Financial by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Point View Wealth Management Inc. now owns 10,434 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $544,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in Prudential Financial by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 8,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $536,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. Finally, Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC boosted its stake in Prudential Financial by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC now owns 13,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $722,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PRU opened at $70.59 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market capitalization of $27.94 billion, a PE ratio of -113.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.68. Prudential Financial Inc has a 52-week low of $38.62 and a 52-week high of $97.24.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $13.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.85 billion. Prudential Financial had a negative net margin of 0.25% and a positive return on equity of 6.13%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.03 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Prudential Financial Inc will post 9.33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 25th will be issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 24th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.23%. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.64%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on PRU shares. DOWLING & PARTN downgraded shares of Prudential Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Prudential Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $70.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $108.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Prudential Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.38.

Prudential Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services. It operates through PGIM, U.S. Workplace Solutions, U.S. Individual Solutions, and International Insurance divisions. The PGIM division offers an array of asset management and advisory services related to public and private fixed income, public equity and real estate, commercial mortgage origination and servicing, and mutual funds and other retail services to institutional, private, and sub-advisory clients, as well as to insurance company separate accounts, government sponsored entities, and the general account.

