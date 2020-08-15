Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Acquires 1,318 Shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C (NASDAQ:LBRDK)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C (NASDAQ:LBRDK) by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,098 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,318 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Liberty Broadband Corp Series C were worth $2,119,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of LBRDK. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C by 63.2% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 109,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,147,000 after purchasing an additional 42,501 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 418,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,292,000 after purchasing an additional 19,153 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 793,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,888,000 after purchasing an additional 13,783 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd grew its stake in Liberty Broadband Corp Series C by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd now owns 707,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,641,000 after buying an additional 6,571 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Liberty Broadband Corp Series C by 1,177.9% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 63,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,985,000 after buying an additional 58,151 shares during the last quarter. 54.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on LBRDK shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C from $118.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C from $170.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Pivotal Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $187.00 target price on shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $163.20.

Shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C stock opened at $140.59 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $132.40 and a 200-day moving average of $126.49. Liberty Broadband Corp Series C has a 1-year low of $86.20 and a 1-year high of $146.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market cap of $25.80 billion, a PE ratio of 140.59 and a beta of 1.07.

Liberty Broadband Corp Series C Profile

Liberty Broadband Corporation, a cable operator, provides video, Internet, and voice services to residential, and small and medium business customers in the United States. The company operates through Skyhook and Charter segments. The Skyhook segment offers Precision Location Solution, a location determination service for mobile device makers, wireless carriers, and asset tracking platforms to understand the precise geographic location and movement of mobile devices, as well as for enhancing the location determination capabilities of a hybrid location system.

