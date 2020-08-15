Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Decreases Stake in Dover Corp (NYSE:DOV)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado cut its position in shares of Dover Corp (NYSE:DOV) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 19,931 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 189 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Dover were worth $1,925,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. MBE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Dover during the first quarter worth $25,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new position in Dover during the second quarter worth $27,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Dover by 119.1% during the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 515 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Dover by 26.0% during the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 587 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its holdings in Dover by 45.3% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 751 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. 83.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DOV has been the subject of several research reports. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Dover in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Dover from $86.00 to $78.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Robert W. Baird raised Dover from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $123.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, July 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Dover from $107.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Seaport Global Securities reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Dover in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.11.

Shares of NYSE:DOV opened at $111.52 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $16.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Dover Corp has a 52 week low of $62.95 and a 52 week high of $120.26. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $101.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.96.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. Dover had a return on equity of 27.33% and a net margin of 9.99%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.56 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Dover Corp will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 31st will be given a $0.495 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 28th. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. This is an increase from Dover’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Dover’s payout ratio is currently 33.05%.

Dover Profile

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, specialty systems, consumable supplies, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Systems, Fluids, and Refrigeration & Food Equipment. The Engineered Systems segment offers precision marking and coding, digital textile printing, soldering and dispensing equipment, and related consumables and services; and automation components, including manual and power clamps, rotary and linear mechanical indexers, conveyors, pick and place units, glove ports, and manipulators, as well as end-of-arm robotic grippers, slides, and end effectors for fast-moving consumer goods, digital textile printing, vehicle service, environmental solutions, and industrials end markets.

