Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Grows Stake in Dell Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its stake in Dell Inc. (NYSE:DELL) by 45.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,272 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,757 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Dell were worth $2,432,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Dell by 6.8% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 544,138 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,781,000 after acquiring an additional 34,420 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Dell by 43.6% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,081,875 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $59,438,000 after acquiring an additional 328,500 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Dell by 133.8% in the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,870 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,531,000 after acquiring an additional 15,951 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Dell in the second quarter worth $2,489,000. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Dell by 4.3% in the second quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 13,671 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $751,000 after acquiring an additional 566 shares during the last quarter. 24.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DELL stock opened at $59.91 on Friday. Dell Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.51 and a fifty-two week high of $63.19. The business’s 50-day moving average is $57.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.92, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.82. The company has a market cap of $46.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.90.

Dell (NYSE:DELL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The technology company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.33. Dell had a return on equity of 141.86% and a net margin of 5.13%. The company had revenue of $21.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.45 earnings per share. Dell’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Dell Inc. will post 5.79 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, General Counsel Richard J. Rothberg sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.01, for a total value of $45,010.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 112,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,063,354.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Steven H. Price sold 39,799 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $1,790,955.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 78,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,537,450. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 671,625 shares of company stock worth $37,010,037 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 48.30% of the company’s stock.

DELL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine raised Dell from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Dell in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Dell from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on Dell from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Dell from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.00.

Dell Inc (Dell) is a global information technology company that offers its customers a range of solutions and services delivered directly by Dell and through other distribution channels. Dell is a holding company that conducts its business worldwide through its subsidiaries. The Company operates in four segments: Large Enterprise, Public, Small and Medium Business, and Consumer.

