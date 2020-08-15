Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Has $1.37 Million Stock Position in Centurylink Inc (NYSE:CTL)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lowered its stake in Centurylink Inc (NYSE:CTL) by 1.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 136,469 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,225 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Centurylink were worth $1,369,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Centurylink by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 270,123 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,555,000 after purchasing an additional 27,087 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Centurylink by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,794,978 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $64,283,000 after purchasing an additional 881,272 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Centurylink by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 61,599,435 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $582,731,000 after purchasing an additional 1,237,234 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Centurylink by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 30,861 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 1,906 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Centurylink by 41.1% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 424,058 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,997,000 after purchasing an additional 123,480 shares during the period. 77.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Centurylink alerts:

A number of research firms recently commented on CTL. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on shares of Centurylink from $15.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Centurylink from $14.80 to $13.80 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. ValuEngine cut shares of Centurylink from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Centurylink from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Centurylink from $12.50 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.35.

CTL stock opened at $11.07 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.74. The stock has a market cap of $12.15 billion, a PE ratio of 9.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33. Centurylink Inc has a 1 year low of $8.16 and a 1 year high of $15.30.

Centurylink (NYSE:CTL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $5.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.14 billion. Centurylink had a return on equity of 11.35% and a net margin of 5.63%. On average, analysts forecast that Centurylink Inc will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Centurylink Company Profile

CenturyLink, Inc provides various communications services to residential, business, wholesale, and governmental customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Business and Consumer. It offers VPN data network services; Ethernet services; Internet protocol (IP) services; facilities-based Prism TV service, as well as satellite digital television services; CDN services; and Vyvx broadcast services.

Read More: The limitations of an equal weight rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Centurylink Inc (NYSE:CTL).

Receive News & Ratings for Centurylink Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centurylink and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.