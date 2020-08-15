Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Has $1.60 Million Stock Holdings in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado trimmed its holdings in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) by 26.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 38,648 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 13,899 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Nucor were worth $1,600,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nucor during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nucor by 104.2% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 782 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Harwood Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nucor during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Allred Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nucor by 125.8% during the 1st quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 901 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Nucor in the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. Institutional investors own 75.06% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 9,389 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.18, for a total transaction of $405,417.02. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 118,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,099,126.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Allen C. Behr sold 2,076 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.56, for a total transaction of $88,354.56. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,579 shares in the company, valued at $2,024,962.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NUE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Nucor from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Argus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Nucor in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Nucor from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Nucor from $56.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Nucor from $57.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.17.

Nucor stock opened at $46.24 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $13.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 4.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Nucor Co. has a twelve month low of $27.52 and a twelve month high of $58.70. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $42.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.24.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $4.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.43 billion. Nucor had a net margin of 2.49% and a return on equity of 7.95%. The business’s revenue was down 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.26 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Nucor Co. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.4025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 29th. This represents a $1.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.48%. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.35%.

About Nucor

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

