Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Invests $1.45 Million in Avalara Inc (NYSE:AVLR)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado bought a new position in shares of Avalara Inc (NYSE:AVLR) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 10,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,449,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of AVLR. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avalara during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Avalara in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Price Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Avalara in the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new stake in Avalara in the 1st quarter worth about $71,000. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt bought a new stake in Avalara in the 2nd quarter worth about $106,000. 85.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Avalara alerts:

Shares of AVLR stock opened at $119.27 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -183.49 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $130.34 and its 200 day moving average is $99.46. Avalara Inc has a 12 month low of $55.50 and a 12 month high of $144.20.

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $116.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.36 million. Avalara had a negative net margin of 11.54% and a negative return on equity of 9.02%. Avalara’s revenue was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.03) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Avalara Inc will post -0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on AVLR shares. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Avalara from $115.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of Avalara from $106.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Avalara from $117.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $145.00 price objective on shares of Avalara in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Avalara from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Avalara currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $133.33.

In related news, insider Scott M. Mcfarlane sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.79, for a total transaction of $1,781,850.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 844,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,285,250.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Scott M. Mcfarlane sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.70, for a total transaction of $523,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 834,223 shares in the company, valued at approximately $87,343,148.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 224,008 shares of company stock worth $25,028,214 in the last ninety days. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Avalara Profile

Avalara, Inc provides cloud-based solutions for transaction tax compliance worldwide. It offers a suite of compliance solutions that enable businesses to address the complexity of transaction tax compliance; process transactions in real time; produce detailed records of transaction tax determinations; and reduce errors, audit exposure, and total transaction tax compliance costs.

Recommended Story: 52 Week Highs and Lows



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avalara Inc (NYSE:AVLR).

Receive News & Ratings for Avalara Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avalara and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.