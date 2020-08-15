Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Lowers Holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (NYSE:RCL)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado cut its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (NYSE:RCL) by 23.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,168 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,026 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises were worth $1,316,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $200,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 96.2% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 14,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $724,000 after purchasing an additional 7,060 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 701,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,304,000 after buying an additional 10,200 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,500,000 after buying an additional 2,489 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 26,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,351,000 after buying an additional 2,026 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.86% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Donald Thompson purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $53.24 per share, with a total value of $1,064,800.00. 13.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises stock opened at $60.50 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.68 billion, a PE ratio of 72.02 and a beta of 2.42. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd has a 12-month low of $19.25 and a 12-month high of $135.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.85.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($6.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.82) by ($1.31). The firm had revenue of $175.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.88 million. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a return on equity of 12.34% and a net margin of 1.75%. Royal Caribbean Cruises’s revenue was down 93.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.54 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd will post -14.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RCL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Macquarie lowered shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $56.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $85.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Cfra raised shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $110.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Royal Caribbean Cruises presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.68.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara Club Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands. The Royal Caribbean International brand provides itineraries to destinations worldwide, including Alaska, Asia, Australia, Bahamas, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, Europe, the Panama Canal, and New Zealand with cruise lengths that range from 2 to 23 nights.

