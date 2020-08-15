Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Lowers Stock Holdings in AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado reduced its stake in AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER) by 37.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 65,504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 39,300 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in AerCap were worth $2,018,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of AerCap in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. CWM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of AerCap in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of AerCap in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in shares of AerCap in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AerCap by 69.3% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 1,169 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.20% of the company’s stock.

AER has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank reduced their price target on AerCap from $63.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Barclays raised their price target on AerCap from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut AerCap from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 3rd. Cfra reduced their price target on AerCap from $40.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Bank of America cut AerCap from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.80.

Shares of AER stock opened at $31.70 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $29.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.61. The stock has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a PE ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 2.09. AerCap Holdings has a 1 year low of $10.42 and a 1 year high of $64.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75.

AerCap (NYSE:AER) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. AerCap had a return on equity of 11.68% and a net margin of 22.57%. AerCap’s revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.42 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that AerCap Holdings will post 6.79 earnings per share for the current year.

AerCap Holdings N.V., an aircraft leasing company, engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial aircraft and engines in China, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers aircraft asset management services, including remarketing aircraft; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews.

