Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Lowers Stock Holdings in W W Grainger Inc (NYSE:GWW)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lessened its position in shares of W W Grainger Inc (NYSE:GWW) by 2.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,809 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 158 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in W W Grainger were worth $2,139,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. EPG Wealth Management LLC grew its position in W W Grainger by 68.3% during the first quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 101 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in W W Grainger during the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in W W Grainger by 293.8% during the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 126 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in W W Grainger by 857.1% during the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 134 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors Inc. grew its position in W W Grainger by 50.9% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 172 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. 70.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other W W Grainger news, VP Paige K. Robbins sold 3,840 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.66, for a total transaction of $1,200,614.40. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 15,033 shares in the company, valued at $4,700,217.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP John L. Howard sold 2,679 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.98, for a total value of $918,843.42. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 42,246 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,489,533.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 13.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on GWW shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on W W Grainger from $324.00 to $366.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on W W Grainger from $270.00 to $291.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Stephens reduced their price objective on W W Grainger from $322.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on W W Grainger from $335.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Gordon Haskett upgraded W W Grainger from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $295.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $329.75.

NYSE:GWW opened at $351.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 3.54. W W Grainger Inc has a one year low of $200.61 and a one year high of $358.06. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $328.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $296.09. The stock has a market cap of $18.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.01.

W W Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $3.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.39 by $0.36. W W Grainger had a return on equity of 42.19% and a net margin of 5.34%. The business had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that W W Grainger Inc will post 15.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 10th will be paid a $1.53 dividend. This is a boost from W W Grainger’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.44. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 7th. This represents a $6.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. W W Grainger’s payout ratio is 35.40%.

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, Europe, Japan, Mexico, and internationally. The company provides material handling equipment, safety and security supplies, lighting and electrical products, power and hand tools, pumps and plumbing supplies, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking tools, as well as gloves, ladders, motors, and janitorial supplies.

