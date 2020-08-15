Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Makes New Investment in Jacobs Engineering (NYSE:J)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado bought a new position in Jacobs Engineering (NYSE:J) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 18,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,579,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Weaver Consulting Group acquired a new stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. 88.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on J shares. TheStreet raised Jacobs Engineering from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Jacobs Engineering in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Benchmark dropped their target price on Jacobs Engineering from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 11th. DA Davidson dropped their target price on Jacobs Engineering from $110.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on Jacobs Engineering from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.00.

In related news, Director Joseph R. Bronson sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.08, for a total transaction of $315,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 28,103 shares in the company, valued at $2,531,518.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Linda Fayne Levinson sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.21, for a total value of $85,210.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 56,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,847,426.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,500 shares of company stock valued at $480,680 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of J opened at $90.00 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.92 billion, a PE ratio of 21.79, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.94. Jacobs Engineering has a 1 year low of $59.29 and a 1 year high of $104.00.

Jacobs Engineering (NYSE:J) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.18 billion. Jacobs Engineering had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 4.11%. The company’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Jacobs Engineering will post 5.19 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 24th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 23rd. Jacobs Engineering’s payout ratio is presently 15.05%.

Jacobs Engineering Group, Inc engages in the provision of a diverse range of technical, professional, and construction services to industrial, commercial, and governmental clients. Jacobs provides professional services through two lines of businesses: Critical Mission Solutions, and People and Places Solutions.

