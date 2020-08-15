Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Sells 152 Shares of Maxim Integrated Products Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lessened its position in shares of Maxim Integrated Products Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) by 0.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,475 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 152 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Maxim Integrated Products were worth $2,211,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MXIM. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Maxim Integrated Products during the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Maxim Integrated Products during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,285 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 48.0% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,391 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares during the period. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 491.5% during the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,112 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 924 shares during the period. 89.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MXIM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $55.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Maxim Integrated Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Maxim Integrated Products presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.24.

In other news, SVP Edwin Medlin sold 12,830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.17, for a total value of $887,451.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Tunc Doluca sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.38, for a total transaction of $4,342,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 141,276 shares of company stock worth $9,320,707. Insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MXIM opened at $68.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 4.54 and a current ratio of 5.11. Maxim Integrated Products Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.93 and a 52-week high of $73.52. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $66.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.26. The stock has a market cap of $18.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.33.

Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.02. Maxim Integrated Products had a net margin of 29.88% and a return on equity of 36.29%. The company had revenue of $545.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $542.66 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Maxim Integrated Products Inc. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 27th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 26th. Maxim Integrated Products’s dividend payout ratio is currently 84.96%.

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of linear and mixed-signal integrated circuits in the United States, China, the rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company also provides a range of high-frequency process technologies and capabilities for use in custom designs.

