Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Sells 51 Shares of Mongodb Inc (NASDAQ:MDB)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado reduced its stake in Mongodb Inc (NASDAQ:MDB) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,993 shares of the company’s stock after selling 51 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Mongodb were worth $1,583,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mongodb by 3,889.3% during the first quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 467,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,816,000 after purchasing an additional 455,667 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mongodb by 10.1% during the first quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Mongodb during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Mongodb by 7.8% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 2,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. Finally, Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Mongodb during the first quarter worth approximately $341,000. 84.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on MDB shares. ValuEngine cut shares of Mongodb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut shares of Mongodb from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Mongodb from $130.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 price objective (up from $140.00) on shares of Mongodb in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Mongodb from $160.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $210.57.

Shares of Mongodb stock opened at $199.13 on Friday. Mongodb Inc has a fifty-two week low of $93.81 and a fifty-two week high of $243.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.11, a current ratio of 4.57 and a quick ratio of 4.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -57.55 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $215.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $179.38.

Mongodb (NASDAQ:MDB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 4th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.12. Mongodb had a negative net margin of 42.42% and a negative return on equity of 94.98%. The firm had revenue of $130.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.72 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.22) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 45.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Mongodb Inc will post -3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 23,000 shares of Mongodb stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total transaction of $5,405,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 264,167 shares in the company, valued at $62,079,245. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas Bull sold 398 shares of Mongodb stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.88, for a total transaction of $88,706.24. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,885 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,763,328.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 126,571 shares of company stock worth $27,098,149 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 16.28% of the company’s stock.

Mongodb Company Profile

MongoDB, Inc operates as a general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a subscription package for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a cloud-hosted database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

