Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Sells 694 Shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lessened its position in shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) by 3.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,536 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 694 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Raymond James were worth $1,276,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in RJF. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 129.2% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 640,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,256,000 after acquiring an additional 360,836 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 10,187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $644,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 2,008.0% in the 1st quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 5,291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 5,040 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 72,580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,587,000 after acquiring an additional 7,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Palmer Knight Co grew its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 28.3% in the 1st quarter. Palmer Knight Co now owns 72,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,580,000 after acquiring an additional 15,998 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:RJF opened at $75.98 on Friday. Raymond James has a 52-week low of $54.21 and a 52-week high of $102.45. The company has a market capitalization of $10.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. Raymond James had a net margin of 10.75% and a return on equity of 13.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.80 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Raymond James will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Jonathan N. Santelli sold 1,250 shares of Raymond James stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.33, for a total value of $101,662.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,503 shares in the company, valued at $203,568.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Jeffrey P. Julien sold 9,150 shares of Raymond James stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.58, for a total transaction of $746,457.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 42,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,433,865.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,400 shares of company stock valued at $1,673,420 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 10.82% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on RJF. Compass Point cut Raymond James from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, May 1st. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Raymond James from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut Raymond James from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $78.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Raymond James from $95.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on shares of Raymond James from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.00.

About Raymond James

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

