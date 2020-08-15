Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Sells 7,476 Shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co (NYSE:HPE)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado reduced its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co (NYSE:HPE) by 3.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 232,821 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 7,476 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $2,265,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sontag Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 1st quarter valued at $167,000. Todd Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 1,062,344 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,315,000 after purchasing an additional 33,493 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 19.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,929,167 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,153,000 after purchasing an additional 652,853 shares during the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 2nd quarter valued at $116,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,419,056 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,779,000 after purchasing an additional 140,370 shares during the last quarter. 80.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on HPE shares. Loop Capital lowered shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $9.85 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.64.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock opened at $9.67 on Friday. Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co has a 1-year low of $7.43 and a 1-year high of $17.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -193.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The technology company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $6.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.28 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a negative net margin of 0.13% and a positive return on equity of 12.35%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.42 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company operates as a technology company. The company operates through four segments: Hybrid IT, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments. The Hybrid IT segment provides industry standard servers for multi-workload computing; mission-critical servers; converged storage solutions, including all-flash arrays and hybrid storage solutions; and traditional storage solutions comprising tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE MSA and HPE XP.

