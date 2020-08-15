Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Takes $2.63 Million Position in Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado purchased a new stake in Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 118,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,630,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new position in Carrier Global in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. 1776 Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Carrier Global in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA purchased a new position in Carrier Global in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Carrier Global in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Carrier Global in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

In other Carrier Global news, CEO David L. Gitlin purchased 57,580 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.77 per share, for a total transaction of $1,023,196.60. Also, Director John J. Greisch purchased 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.77 per share, for a total transaction of $621,950.00.

Shares of NYSE CARR opened at $29.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.68. Carrier Global has a 12-month low of $11.50 and a 12-month high of $30.32. The company has a fifty day moving average of $25.73.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $3.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.63 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Carrier Global will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 26th were paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 25th.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CARR shares. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Carrier Global in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Barclays raised their price target on Carrier Global from $26.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Cowen restated a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Carrier Global in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Citigroup raised their price target on Carrier Global from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Carrier Global from $19.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Carrier Global presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.50.

