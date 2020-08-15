Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for GreenSky Inc Raised by Piper Sandler (NASDAQ:GSKY)

GreenSky Inc (NASDAQ:GSKY) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler upped their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for GreenSky in a research note issued on Tuesday, August 11th. Piper Sandler analyst C. Donat now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.05 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.03. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for GreenSky’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.10 EPS and Q2 2022 earnings at $0.21 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded GreenSky from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Compass Point decreased their target price on GreenSky from $5.50 to $3.25 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of GreenSky in a report on Thursday. BidaskClub raised GreenSky from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on GreenSky from $3.75 to $5.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. GreenSky presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.50.

GreenSky stock opened at $4.54 on Thursday. GreenSky has a 52 week low of $3.05 and a 52 week high of $9.84. The company has a market capitalization of $879.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.35 and a beta of 2.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.44.

GreenSky (NASDAQ:GSKY) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.08. GreenSky had a negative return on equity of 60.67% and a net margin of 4.71%. The firm had revenue of $132.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.94 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.19 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other news, major shareholder Tpg Growth Ii Advisors, Inc. sold 31,553 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.23, for a total value of $133,469.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 53.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of GreenSky in the 2nd quarter valued at about $738,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of GreenSky by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,196,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,463,000 after acquiring an additional 253,087 shares during the last quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of GreenSky in the 2nd quarter valued at about $61,000. Azora Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of GreenSky in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,197,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of GreenSky in the 2nd quarter valued at about $57,000. 34.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GreenSky, Inc, a technology company, provides point-of-sale financing and payment solutions to merchants, consumers, and banks. It offers a proprietary technology infrastructure that support the full transaction lifecycle, including credit application, underwriting, real-time allocation to bank partners, document distribution, funding, settlement, and servicing functions.

