Q2 2021 Earnings Estimate for Canopy Growth Corp (NYSE:CGC) Issued By Oppenheimer

Canopy Growth Corp (NYSE:CGC) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer upped their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Canopy Growth in a research report issued on Monday, August 10th. Oppenheimer analyst R. Parikh now forecasts that the marijuana producer will earn ($0.26) per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.34). Oppenheimer has a “Hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Canopy Growth’s Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.24) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.22) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.92) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.62) EPS.

Get Canopy Growth alerts:

CGC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered Canopy Growth from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered Canopy Growth from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Alliance Global Partners raised their target price on Canopy Growth from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Bryan, Garnier & Co lowered Canopy Growth from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Canopy Growth from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.15.

Shares of NYSE CGC opened at $17.19 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $6.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.20 and a beta of 2.56. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 5.17 and a current ratio of 6.10. Canopy Growth has a 52 week low of $9.00 and a 52 week high of $29.62.

Canopy Growth (NYSE:CGC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 29th. The marijuana producer reported ($1.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.86). The firm had revenue of $80.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.65 million. Canopy Growth had a negative return on equity of 20.83% and a negative net margin of 439.18%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in shares of Canopy Growth by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 10,477 shares of the marijuana producer’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 709 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Canopy Growth by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,903 shares of the marijuana producer’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Canopy Growth by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 239,733 shares of the marijuana producer’s stock valued at $3,458,000 after purchasing an additional 811 shares during the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Canopy Growth in the 1st quarter valued at $97,497,000. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp raised its position in Canopy Growth by 49.3% in the 2nd quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 2,719 shares of the marijuana producer’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 898 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.27% of the company’s stock.

Canopy Growth Company Profile

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in growing, possession, and sale of medical cannabis in Canada. Its products include dried flowers, oils and concentrates, softgel capsules, and hemps. The company offers its products under the Tweed, Black Label, Spectrum Cannabis, DNA Genetics, Leafs By Snoop, CraftGrow, and Foria brand names.

Read More: What is a bull market?



Receive News & Ratings for Canopy Growth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canopy Growth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.