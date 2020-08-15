Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Townsquare Media Inc Increased by Barrington Research (NYSE:TSQ)

Townsquare Media Inc (NYSE:TSQ) – Stock analysts at Barrington Research upped their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Townsquare Media in a research note issued on Tuesday, August 11th. Barrington Research analyst J. Goss now expects that the company will earn $0.27 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.26. Barrington Research has a “Hold” rating on the stock. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Townsquare Media’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.29 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.80 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on TSQ. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Townsquare Media from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. ValuEngine raised Townsquare Media from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Noble Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of Townsquare Media in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th.

Shares of Townsquare Media stock opened at $4.70 on Thursday. Townsquare Media has a 1 year low of $3.54 and a 1 year high of $10.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.73.

Townsquare Media (NYSE:TSQ) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($0.04). Townsquare Media had a negative net margin of 28.14% and a negative return on equity of 23.36%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Townsquare Media by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 118,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $547,000 after purchasing an additional 4,518 shares during the period. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Townsquare Media by 10.5% in the first quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 105,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Townsquare Media by 147.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 93,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $929,000 after acquiring an additional 55,465 shares during the period. RBF Capital LLC grew its holdings in Townsquare Media by 52.8% during the second quarter. RBF Capital LLC now owns 88,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 30,530 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Townsquare Media by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 44,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after acquiring an additional 2,282 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.56% of the company’s stock.

Townsquare Media, Inc operates as a radio, digital media, entertainment, and digital marketing solutions company in small and mid-sized markets. The company provides advertising and marketing solutions to advertisers and businesses through its radio stations, Websites, radio stations' online streams, and mobile applications.

