Q3 2020 Earnings Estimate for Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated Issued By Barrington Research (NASDAQ:SYKE)

Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYKE) – Barrington Research raised their Q3 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Sykes Enterprises in a research note issued to investors on Monday, August 10th. Barrington Research analyst V. Colicchio now expects that the information technology services provider will post earnings of $0.58 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.41. Barrington Research currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Sykes Enterprises’ FY2020 earnings at $2.37 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.50 EPS.

Sykes Enterprises (NASDAQ:SYKE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $416.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $378.31 million. Sykes Enterprises had a return on equity of 11.50% and a net margin of 4.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Sykes Enterprises from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Sykes Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded Sykes Enterprises from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sykes Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.33.

SYKE stock opened at $34.34 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.67. The company has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.17, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Sykes Enterprises has a fifty-two week low of $22.12 and a fifty-two week high of $38.24.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SYKE. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of Sykes Enterprises by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,505,338 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $41,637,000 after acquiring an additional 206,023 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of Sykes Enterprises by 101.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 329,306 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $9,020,000 after purchasing an additional 165,507 shares during the period. Matarin Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sykes Enterprises in the 1st quarter valued at $2,912,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in Sykes Enterprises by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,325,657 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $35,952,000 after purchasing an additional 73,024 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Sykes Enterprises by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,390,479 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $64,830,000 after buying an additional 70,523 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.13% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO John Chapman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.30, for a total transaction of $313,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,659 shares in the company, valued at $1,303,926.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Lawrence Zingale sold 4,700 shares of Sykes Enterprises stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $150,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 66,076 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,114,432. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides multichannel demand generation and global customer engagement services. Its customer care services include handling billing inquiries and claims, activating customer accounts, resolving complaints, cross-selling/up-selling, and prequalifying and warranty management, as well as providing health information and dispatching roadside assistance.

