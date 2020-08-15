Q3 2020 Earnings Forecast for Alpine Income Property Trust Issued By DA Davidson (NASDAQ:PINE)

Alpine Income Property Trust (NASDAQ:PINE) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson raised their Q3 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Alpine Income Property Trust in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 11th. DA Davidson analyst B. Oxford now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.31 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.19. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Alpine Income Property Trust’s FY2020 earnings at $1.15 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.49 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Alpine Income Property Trust in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Alpine Income Property Trust from $23.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. B. Riley lifted their target price on Alpine Income Property Trust from $15.00 to $19.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on Alpine Income Property Trust in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alpine Income Property Trust from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.20.

Shares of NASDAQ PINE opened at $14.33 on Thursday. Alpine Income Property Trust has a twelve month low of $7.74 and a twelve month high of $19.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.56.

Alpine Income Property Trust (NASDAQ:PINE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $4.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.86 million.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.58%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Alpine Income Property Trust by 35.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 706 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Alpine Income Property Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in Alpine Income Property Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 96,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after buying an additional 3,550 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $67,000.

Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc is a newly organized real estate company that owns and operates a portfolio of high-quality single-tenant net lease commercial properties, all of which are leased on a long-term basis and located primarily in or in close proximity to major metropolitan statistical areas.

