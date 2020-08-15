Q3 2020 Earnings Forecast for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) Issued By Desjardins

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) (NYSE:CM) – Research analysts at Desjardins increased their Q3 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research note issued to investors on Monday, August 10th. Desjardins analyst D. Young now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $2.25 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $2.24. Desjardins also issued estimates for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s Q4 2020 earnings at $2.19 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on CM. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$90.00 to C$88.00 in a report on Friday, May 22nd. CSFB reduced their target price on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$90.00 to C$88.00 in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Citigroup raised Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the company from C$113.00 to C$93.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$109.00 to C$84.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their price target on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$87.00 to C$94.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th.

Shares of CM opened at C$97.17 on Thursday. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 12-month low of C$67.52 and a 12-month high of C$115.96. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$92.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$92.31. The firm has a market cap of $41.64 billion and a PE ratio of 10.68.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) (NYSE:CM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported C$0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.65 by C($0.71). The company had revenue of C$4.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$4.70 billion.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 29th were issued a $1.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 26th. This represents a $5.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.01%. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.07%.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Company Profile

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Small Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

