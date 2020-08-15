Q3 2020 EPS Estimates for Aclaris Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ACRS) Increased by Analyst

Aclaris Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ACRS) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q3 2020 EPS estimates for Aclaris Therapeutics in a report released on Monday, August 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Steinberg now anticipates that the biotechnology company will earn ($0.22) per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.34). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Aclaris Therapeutics’ Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.23) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($0.90) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.69) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.78) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.71) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.81) EPS.

Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.08. Aclaris Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 105.38% and a negative net margin of 1,827.81%.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on ACRS. Zacks Investment Research lowered Aclaris Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. ValuEngine lowered Aclaris Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.50.

NASDAQ:ACRS opened at $2.46 on Thursday. Aclaris Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.70 and a 12-month high of $3.34. The company has a quick ratio of 4.01, a current ratio of 4.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.71 million, a P/E ratio of -1.01 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.44.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Aclaris Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $105,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Aclaris Therapeutics by 45.8% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 35,112 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 11,026 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Aclaris Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $61,000. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in Aclaris Therapeutics by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 69,635 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Finally, Vivo Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,713,000. 76.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aclaris Therapeutics Company Profile

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing various therapies for dermatological and immuno-inflammatory diseases in the United States. It operates in two segments, Dermatology Therapeutics and Contract Research. The company offers ESKATA, a formulation of high-concentration hydrogen peroxide topical solution for raised seborrheic keratosis, a common non-malignant skin tumor; and RHOFADE, an oxymetazoline hydrochloride cream.

