Q3 2020 EPS Estimates for SeaWorld Entertainment Inc Lowered by Truist Securiti (NYSE:SEAS)

SeaWorld Entertainment Inc (NYSE:SEAS) – Truist Securiti cut their Q3 2020 EPS estimates for shares of SeaWorld Entertainment in a research report issued on Monday, August 10th. Truist Securiti analyst M. Swartz now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.90) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.10. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for SeaWorld Entertainment’s Q4 2020 earnings at ($1.00) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($4.30) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.93) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.56) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.37) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.67) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($2.53) EPS.

SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($1.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.08) by ($0.60). SeaWorld Entertainment had a net margin of 5.26% and a return on equity of 58.02%. The firm had revenue of $18.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. SeaWorld Entertainment’s quarterly revenue was down 95.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on SEAS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine upgraded SeaWorld Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. TheStreet cut SeaWorld Entertainment from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on SeaWorld Entertainment from $36.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on SeaWorld Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. SeaWorld Entertainment presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.45.

Shares of SEAS opened at $19.00 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.06, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.90. SeaWorld Entertainment has a 1 year low of $6.75 and a 1 year high of $36.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of 22.35 and a beta of 2.07.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SEAS. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in SeaWorld Entertainment in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Arden Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment in the 1st quarter valued at about $59,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in SeaWorld Entertainment by 54.6% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 1,352 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in SeaWorld Entertainment by 498.9% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 3,507 shares during the period. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in SeaWorld Entertainment by 51.6% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 725 shares during the last quarter.

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a theme park and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates SeaWorld theme parks in Orlando, Florida; San Antonio, Texas; and San Diego, California, as well as Busch Gardens theme parks in Tampa, Florida, and Williamsburg, Virginia.

