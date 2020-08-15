Q4 2020 Earnings Forecast for Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) Issued By Desjardins

Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) (NYSE:TD) – Research analysts at Desjardins reduced their Q4 2020 EPS estimates for Toronto-Dominion Bank in a research note issued to investors on Monday, August 10th. Desjardins analyst D. Young now expects that the company will post earnings of $1.12 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.32.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$57.00 to C$60.00 in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$68.00 to C$65.00 in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their target price on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$61.00 to C$64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$75.00.

TSE TD opened at C$63.43 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$60.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$62.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.53 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.12. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a fifty-two week low of C$49.01 and a fifty-two week high of C$77.72.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) (NYSE:TD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported C$0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.84 by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$10.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$10.61 billion.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, July 10th were paid a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 9th. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.77%.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various personal and commercial banking products and services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. It offers personal deposits, such as checking, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases through auto dealer network; credit cards; investing, advice-based, and asset management services to retail and institutional clients; and property and casualty insurance, as well as life and health insurance products.

