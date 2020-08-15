Q4 2020 EPS Estimates for DHT Holdings Inc Reduced by Analyst (NYSE:DHT)

DHT Holdings Inc (NYSE:DHT) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q4 2020 EPS estimates for shares of DHT in a research note issued on Tuesday, August 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Giveans now forecasts that the shipping company will earn $0.31 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.36. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for DHT’s FY2021 earnings at $1.44 EPS.

Get DHT alerts:

DHT (NYSE:DHT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The shipping company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $202.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $199.23 million. DHT had a return on equity of 14.74% and a net margin of 20.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 231.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.07) earnings per share.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. DNB Markets upgraded DHT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.60 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 28th. ValuEngine lowered DHT from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of DHT in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered DHT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $8.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Fearnley Fonds lowered DHT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.30 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.73.

NYSE:DHT opened at $6.20 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $858.72 million, a P/E ratio of 8.05 and a beta of -0.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.45 and its 200-day moving average is $5.99. DHT has a 1-year low of $4.77 and a 1-year high of $8.83.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 26th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This is a positive change from DHT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 30.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 25th. DHT’s payout ratio is currently 245.61%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in DHT by 23.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,986,230 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $45,914,000 after buying an additional 1,131,838 shares during the period. Man Group plc lifted its stake in DHT by 398.3% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 3,630,163 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $18,623,000 after buying an additional 2,901,659 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in DHT by 17.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,988,232 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $15,250,000 after buying an additional 290,517 shares during the period. Coatue Management LLC acquired a new position in DHT in the second quarter valued at approximately $9,045,000. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. lifted its stake in DHT by 121.8% in the first quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,712,602 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $12,830,000 after buying an additional 940,536 shares during the period. 62.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DHT Company Profile

DHT Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates crude oil tankers primarily in Oslo, Norway and Singapore. As of March 18, 2019, it had a fleet of 27 very large crude carriers with a capacity of 8,360,850 deadweight tons. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

Read More: How is the Producer Price Index calculated?



Receive News & Ratings for DHT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DHT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.