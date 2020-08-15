Q4 2020 EPS Estimates for Nexstar Media Group Inc (NASDAQ:NXST) Raised by Analyst

Nexstar Media Group Inc (NASDAQ:NXST) – Equities researchers at Barrington Research raised their Q4 2020 EPS estimates for Nexstar Media Group in a report released on Tuesday, August 11th. Barrington Research analyst J. Goss now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $6.05 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $5.98. Barrington Research currently has a “Buy” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Nexstar Media Group’s Q1 2021 earnings at $2.42 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $4.19 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $17.00 EPS.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.85. The business had revenue of $914.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $906.25 million. Nexstar Media Group had a return on equity of 19.50% and a net margin of 9.65%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.42 earnings per share.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on NXST. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on Nexstar Media Group from $88.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. TheStreet upgraded Nexstar Media Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. BidaskClub upgraded Nexstar Media Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nexstar Media Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price target on Nexstar Media Group from $115.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nexstar Media Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.71.

Nexstar Media Group stock opened at $91.90 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.78, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.65. Nexstar Media Group has a 1-year low of $43.37 and a 1-year high of $133.25. The company has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a PE ratio of 12.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $84.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $85.85.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Cutler Group LP lifted its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 108.8% in the second quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 4,026 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 265.6% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Harwood Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group in the first quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group in the first quarter valued at $65,000.

In other Nexstar Media Group news, Director Charles Thomas Mcmillen sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,875 shares in the company, valued at $287,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Dennis Miller sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.57, for a total value of $100,570.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 12,657 shares of company stock worth $1,164,589. 6.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 7th will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 6th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. Nexstar Media Group’s payout ratio is 44.44%.

About Nexstar Media Group

Nexstar Media Group, Inc operates as a television broadcasting and digital media company in the United States. The company focuses on the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community Websites in small and medium-sized markets. It offers free over-the-air programming to television viewing audiences.

