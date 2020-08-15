Q4 2020 EPS Estimates for Qualys Inc (NASDAQ:QLYS) Cut by Analyst

Qualys Inc (NASDAQ:QLYS) – Analysts at Wedbush cut their Q4 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Qualys in a research report issued on Tuesday, August 11th. Wedbush analyst D. Ives now expects that the software maker will post earnings of $0.38 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.40. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock.

QLYS has been the subject of several other reports. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on Qualys from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Qualys from $91.00 to $89.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 8th. BidaskClub cut Qualys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $105.00 target price on shares of Qualys in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, JMP Securities cut Qualys from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $135.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.00.

NASDAQ:QLYS opened at $102.97 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $110.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $99.36. The stock has a market cap of $4.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.58 and a beta of 1.07. Qualys has a 1 year low of $63.37 and a 1 year high of $125.22.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The software maker reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $88.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.20 million. Qualys had a return on equity of 19.56% and a net margin of 22.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of QLYS. GQ Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Qualys in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Qualys in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Qualys by 49.5% in the 1st quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 788 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Qualys in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Qualys by 300.9% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 902 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares in the last quarter. 90.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Sandra E. Bergeron sold 36,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.31, for a total transaction of $4,007,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 50,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,622,713.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Bruce K. Posey sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.70, for a total value of $106,700.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 77,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,217,287.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 83,570 shares of company stock valued at $8,949,016 over the last ninety days. 16.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Qualys

Qualys, Inc provides cloud-based security and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which includes Asset Inventory, CMDB Sync, Vulnerability Management, Continuous Monitoring, Cloud Agent, Threat Protection, Security Configuration Assessment, Indication of Compromise, Policy Compliance, PCI Compliance, Security Assessment Questionnaire, File Integrity Monitoring, Web Application Scanning, and Web Application Firewall.

