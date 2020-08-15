Raymond James Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA)

Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) – Investment analysts at Raymond James lifted their Q3 2020 earnings per share estimates for Magna International in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, August 10th. Raymond James analyst M. Glen now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.23 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.41. Raymond James currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Magna International’s Q4 2020 earnings at $1.54 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.93 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.27 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.53 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $5.35 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $6.07 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Magna International from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Magna International from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Magna International from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Magna International from $44.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Magna International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.33.

NYSE MGA opened at $52.53 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -83.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.13 and a beta of 1.63. Magna International has a 52 week low of $22.75 and a 52 week high of $57.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $46.83 and a 200-day moving average of $42.66.

Magna International (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 7th. The company reported ($1.71) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.03) by $0.32. Magna International had a negative net margin of 0.57% and a positive return on equity of 5.72%. The business had revenue of $4.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.59 earnings per share. Magna International’s revenue for the quarter was down 57.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MGA. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Magna International during the second quarter worth about $39,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new stake in shares of Magna International in the first quarter worth about $41,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Magna International by 687.8% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 4,065 shares during the period. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. raised its position in shares of Magna International by 99.3% during the first quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 7,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 3,655 shares during the period. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH bought a new position in shares of Magna International during the 1st quarter valued at about $237,000. 56.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 21st will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 20th. Magna International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.45%.

Magna International Inc designs, develops, and manufactures automotive systems, assemblies, modules, and components in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The Body Exteriors & Structures segment provides body structures; chassis structures, such as frame and structural assemblies, chassis subframes, and suspension systems; exterior systems and modules, including hoods, roofs, door panels, front end modules, liftgate modules, polycarbonate roof panels, liftgate sensor integration systems, and fascia; trim and automotive jewelry comprises engineered glass, trim and roof racks, and running boards; non-visible and visible active grille shutters, active air deflectors, and underbody panels; and fuel systems, pipes and components, and alternative energy storage systems.

