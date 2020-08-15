Raymond James Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Nutrien Ltd (NYSE:NTR)

Nutrien Ltd (NYSE:NTR) – Equities researchers at Raymond James raised their Q3 2020 EPS estimates for Nutrien in a research note issued to investors on Monday, August 10th. Raymond James analyst S. Hansen now expects that the company will earn $0.25 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.12. Raymond James has a “Strong-Buy” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Nutrien’s FY2021 earnings at $2.31 EPS.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.08. Nutrien had a net margin of 4.49% and a return on equity of 4.66%. The business had revenue of $8.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.58 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

NTR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. UBS Group increased their price target on Nutrien from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America raised shares of Nutrien from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Nutrien from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.24.

Shares of NYSE:NTR opened at $38.42 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $33.51 and its 200 day moving average is $35.61. The stock has a market cap of $22.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.87. Nutrien has a 52-week low of $23.85 and a 52-week high of $52.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Estabrook Capital Management increased its position in shares of Nutrien by 43.8% in the 2nd quarter. Estabrook Capital Management now owns 920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 16,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $541,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Nutrien by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the period. CoreCommodity Management LLC increased its holdings in Nutrien by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. CoreCommodity Management LLC now owns 6,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in Nutrien by 25.1% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the period. 61.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.69%. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.95%.

About Nutrien

Nutrien Ltd. produces and markets crop nutrients to agricultural, industrial, and feed customers worldwide. It operates in four segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate and Sulfate. The company offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products. It also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through operating 1,700 retail locations.

