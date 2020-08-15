Raymond James Brokers Increase Earnings Estimates for Heroux Devtek Inc (TSE:HRX)

Heroux Devtek Inc (TSE:HRX) – Equities researchers at Raymond James lifted their FY2021 EPS estimates for Heroux Devtek in a research report issued on Monday, August 10th. Raymond James analyst B. Cherniavsky now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.50 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.45. Raymond James has a “Market Perform” rating and a $10.50 price target on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Scotiabank raised Heroux Devtek from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from C$13.00 to C$16.50 in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Laurentian Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Heroux Devtek from C$24.50 to C$15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. TD Securities raised their price objective on Heroux Devtek from C$15.00 to C$17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Laurentian reduced their price objective on Heroux Devtek from C$24.50 to C$15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th.

HRX stock opened at C$11.27 on Thursday. Heroux Devtek has a twelve month low of C$8.56 and a twelve month high of C$21.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.23. The firm has a market cap of $345.44 million and a PE ratio of -8.17. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$10.11 and a 200 day moving average of C$12.66.

Heroux Devtek (TSE:HRX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The company reported C$0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.31 by C$0.07. The firm had revenue of C$166.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$162.00 million.

Heroux Devtek Company Profile

Héroux-Devtek Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, integration, testing, and repair and overhaul of aircraft landing gears, hydraulic flight control actuators, and fracture-critical components in Canada, the United States, and the United Kingdom. The company also manufactures and sells hydraulic systems, fluid filtration systems, electronic enclosures, heat exchangers, and cabinets for suppliers of airborne radar, electro-optic systems, and aircraft controls.

